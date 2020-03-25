State Police says not to fear “Stay at Home” order

INDIANAPOLIS — “We all are going to be OK, we all are going to be OK.”

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter offered those reassuring words Tuesday, one day after Governor Eric Holcomb issued his “Stay at Home” executive order which is now in effect until April 6.

Carter wants Hoosiers to know they should not expect heavy-handed enforcement from police at the state, county or local level.

“I am keenly aware that our citizens are experiencing tremendous fear and anxiety because of the unknown,” said Carter. “While law enforcement officers have enormous power afforded to them by our constitution and state statutes, we must and we will use discretion with any enforcement during this unprecedented time.”

People can be on the road for legitimate reasons. Trips to the grocery, drug store or a medical appointment will not get you in trouble. Driving to and from an essential business is OK. Carter said the Indiana National Guard has not been activated to pull over drivers.

