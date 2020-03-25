YouTube To Lower Video Resolution Amid High Internet Usage

YouTube will reduce users’ video quality worldwide amid the unprecedented amount of people staying home and surfing the web during the coronavirus pandemic. While seeking to ease the ongoing strain on the Internet, the platform will implement the change for the next 30 days by defaulting to standard definition. Although users have the option to upgrade to a higher resolution, YouTube said it’s doing its best to “minimize stress on the system.”

So be smart, think of the big picture, and if you have a collection of dvds that you haven’t watched in a long while, make it your own marathon.

(Source-Bloomberg)

