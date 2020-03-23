Tom Hanks Feeling Better Two Weeks After Coronavirus Symptoms Started

Tom Hanks says he’s feeling better as he recovers from the coronavirus. In an update on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor noted that it’s been two weeks since he and wife Rita Wilson first started having symptoms of the respiratory illness. He also spoke about quarantining, saying it means not giving the disease to anyone else. He added that if everyone can just give up a little bit of their everyday comforts, this will one day pass.

Oh by the way, who knew Rita Wilson was a hip hop fan….

