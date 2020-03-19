John Legend Working On His New Album

During his Instagram live concert this week John Legend announced that he is working on his album.

John said, “ Just so you guys know, I am putting out a new album this year. Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out.”

Now with everything going on right now with the coronavirus he isn’t sure when it will be released but insures fans that it will be in 2020

If you missed his performance here is the full video:

Source: ew.com

