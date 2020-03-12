Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights With No Regard For Coronavirus

Life is on sale and millennials are taking full advantage!

The influential generation is living under the mantra of “yolo” (you only live once) during the coronavirus and capitalizing on cheap airline flights to travel.

People are canceling flights, self quarantining and wiping out stores of anything that can kill germs. Instead of taking precautions, millennials are packing their packs and ready to live their best lives.

Airlines are decreasing their flights significantly making prices more affordable than ever. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those who are over 60 years old and chronically ill to stay home, young people are ready to risk it all.

Coronavirus is everywhere. BOOK THAT FLIGHT. Take that trip. You probably won’t die from it, but even if you do… You wanna die with the Eiffel Tower in the background, or you wanna die with I-20 in the background? You decide. — J Hooch (@JardinTaylor) March 10, 2020

Ashley Henkel told NBC that since flight prices have changed, she’s booked three trips taking her to Vancouver, New York City and Portland, Oregon this summer.

There is “no fun in staying at home and being all worried,” said Henkel. She and the rest of Twitter believe that even if it “wipes out” a group of people, they should be more focused on having fun.

Social media has been filled with jokes and opinions on the plague-like virus.

COVID-19 helping people realise that some meetings can be emails. — Nazeefah Wadia (@Nazeefah) March 11, 2020

I’ve seen 3 black people refer to the Coronavirus as Rona, and that fully confirmed to me that black people don’t take nothing serious 😂😂😂 — AMI.✨ (@__atanima) March 10, 2020

Booked a flight for $65 to attend bible study in Jerusalem Sunday. — Pre K ❄️ (@stayfrea_) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus got Boomers stocking their doomsday bunkers… meanwhile millennials are online shopping for bathing suits for the five island trip they just booked on Spirit for $130. — Kevin Harden, Jr. (@KHJ_Esq) March 7, 2020

This ain’t Corona. This them Popeyes chicken sandwiches finally digesting. — _ItHappen (@_ItHappen) March 12, 2020

$57 round trip to LA, thanks corona virus pic.twitter.com/KiNfqQ5MIb — KUSH PAPI 🍇🍉🍊 (@KushPapii) March 10, 2020

Though President Donald Trump has suspended travel to Europe, the nonchalant attitude continues and more flights are being booked.

Are they crazy or is this the best time to go on your dream vacation?

