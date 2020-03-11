Men’s, Women’s NCAA Tournaments Taking Place Without Fans

Well, this years ‘March Madness’ is going to have a totally different feel to it this year. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be held without fans. NCAA President Mark Emmert cited the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in a statement announcing the decision about March Madness today. Emmert says “only essential staff and limited family attendance” will be allowed. Emmert defended his decision, saying it’s “in the best interest of public health.”

