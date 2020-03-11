NCAA To Decide Tournament Plans In Coming Days

The NCAA says it will decide in the coming days how the coronavirus outbreak will affect the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The NCAA issued a statement saying it continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of their tournaments and events. The Ivy League has already cancelled its tournaments, while the Mid American Conference will play games in Cleveland with no access to the general public. The Big West will also play its men’s and women’s tournaments in Long Beach and Anaheim without fans.

The Men’s Big 10 Tournament starts Wednesday here in Indianapolis and hosts the NCAA tournament on March 26th and 28th.

