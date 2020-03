Disney wants to pay you $1,000 to watch their films and be a critique .

Disney needs somebody who pays attention to detail and able to binge watch 12 Disney movies in a short period of time.

Go apply on the site right now upgradepoints.com

If you are chosen you will have until April 30th 2020 to watch all the films.

Source: housebeautiful.com

