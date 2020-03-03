News and Headlines
President Trump Says 2020 Democratic Primary Race “Rigged Against Bernie”

President Trump is calling the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination “rigged” against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Speaking with reporters at the White House, Trump said the race is rigged like it was against him four years ago, but he thinks Sanders could pull through. This comes as former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg  and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar have both announced they will endorse former VP Joe Biden. Both candidates have dropped out before the Super Tuesday contest.

How would he know about info such as this?  Should he be worried about his own campaign?  Just sayin.

(Source-The Hill)

