Public Enemy To Perform At Bernie Sanders Rally In L.A.

Now here’s a combination you didn’t see coming…

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is hooking up with hip hop legends Public Enemy to “Fight The Power” at his rally this Sunday in Los Angeles. Public Enemy will perform at the event that will also feature comedian Sarah Silverman and actor Dick Van Dyke. The group has often focused on political commentary and African American issues in their music. This weekend’s rally comes just two days before Super Tuesday. Sanders has already won contests in New Hampshire and Nevada. The rally is scheduled to begin at 5 pm Pacific time at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

(Source-Billboard)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: