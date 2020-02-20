The ‘Braxton Family Values’ To Be Cancelled

Looks like after 6 seasons, Braxton Family Values, the reality tv series could be coming to an end.

The reality show follows the lives of singer and entertainer Toni Braxton along with her sisters–Trina, Tamar, Tawanda, and Tracy– and their mother, Evelyn. A source stated that the rating for the show has dipped.

It is also rumored that their contracts don’t meet their standards and one of the sisters is starting her own show.

Source: tvseriesfinale.com

