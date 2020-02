Congratulations to the host of daytime talk show “The Real’ as they celebrated their 1000th episode!

There was a lot of tears and laughs during their 1000th episode including a surprise pop up from Ellen.

Loni Love even had a special message for ex co-host Tamar Braxton.

[Video] Amanda Seales Is A Permanent Member of ‘The Real’

Source: thegrio.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: