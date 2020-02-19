Indiana Beach Amusement Park Closes After 94 Years

MONTICELLO — “There’s more than corn in Indiana.” Who doesn’t remember that television and radio commercial jingle for Indiana Beach in Monticello?

Tuesday, the California-based company that owns Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort on Lake Shafer announced it is closing the popular attraction in White County.

The decision was confirmed by Randy Mitchell, president of the White County Economic Organization, following a meeting with a representative of the owner, Apex Parks Group.

The news is hitting White County, which is about 85 miles northwest of Indianapolis, very hard. “They are the economic engine that drives the economy in White County,” said Mitchell.

Read More Here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: