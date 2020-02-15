What’s Up in and Around Your City

According to RTV6, the temps are up this weekend. That’s right, temps are to gradually rise today and we should expect a high near 40 degrees, but partly cloudy. But 40?? Not cold enough to stay in the house. The kids are out of school this Monday so let them run off a little bit of energy today by taking part of one or more events happening today.

BLACK CHILD BOOK FAIR TOUR hits The Flanner House today until 3pm. Kids can read books from African-American authors with subjects about self-esteem, bullying, and so much. Plus, it’s FREE. Get more information online at facebook.com

It's back again, KIDS SKATE FREE at Skateland from 12-3pm. Skate rental is not included and will be an extra $4. Please remember that kids mean 13 and under. You need a ticket so get yours now at facebook.com/events

ECLECTIC DOLLS presents BRING A PICTURE TO LIFE BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM at Watkins Park today from 3-5pm. This event is FREE with free food, activities, shows and so much more. Facebook.com/events for more information.

ANIMAL CARE SERVICES has $5 adoption fees until the end of the month, Feb. 28th. To find your next family pet go to indianapoliscareservice.com

The VALENTINES SOUL JAM is tonight at 8pm at Old National Centre. The Delfonics, Sonny Bivins Manhattans and more. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at oldnationalcentre.com

To find out more of what’s happening in and around your city, go to AroundIndy.com. 106.7 WTLC is celebrating All Star Weekend with the All Stars of R&B. Listen for the biggest songs from your favorite R&B artist.

