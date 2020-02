Tyler Perry has confirmed that he is writing the script for one of his old series ‘House of Payne’.

The TV show originally debut back in 2007 running all the way to 2012.

All the original cast members will be back and the show will pick up 5 years later when Uncle Curtis have retired from the fire department.

There is no release date as of now.

Source: deadline.com

