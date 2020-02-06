Twitter Announces It Will Take Down Manipulated Material

Twitter says it will label or remove any posted material that has been digitally altered. The social media giant announced on Tuesday it would start doing so in March. Twitter’s statement says it finds a balance, allowing parody while removing disinformation. In its blog post, Twitter said it will apply several tests to determine if an altered photo or video should be labeled or removed. The standard for removal is if the manipulation might have an impact on public safety or cause serious harm.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: