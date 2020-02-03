Jay-Z, Beyonce Sit During National Anthem At Super Bowl 54

Jay-Z and Beyonce are making a statement at Super Bowl 54. The Carters were spotted sitting down while Demi Lovato performed the national anthem before the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. The celebrity power couple could be seen sitting next to their daughter Blue Ivy as Lovato belted out the lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner.” The news came as a shock to some fans as Jay-Z is partnered with the NFL which has been accused of blackballing former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Is this really a big deal or not?

(Source-TMZ)

