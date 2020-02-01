What’s Up in and Around Your City

Warmer days are ahead according to RTV6. Temps climb into the 40’s today and 50’s on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, chance of mixed rain, high of 42. With the temps on the rise, get you and your family out this weekend because there are plenty of things happening in and around your city. Check out some of them below.

Start it off with the INDIANA HOME AND GARDEN SHOW at Lucas Oil Stadium. Get ideas for your next home project from top remodeling and building experts. Tickets start at $50 and 18 and under are free. Get your tickets now at inhomeandgardenshow.com

It's the last weekend for DEVOUR INDY WINTERFEST. This is Indy's city wide dining experience at more than 200 restaurants offering three-course, value-priced menus. Plus you do not need a coupon or special pass to participate. Find a restaurant near you at devourindy.com

The WINTER WARM-UP WEEKEND'S are back at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson County. Enjoy warm soup, fresh baked bread, live music and more all under a heated covered patio. Find out whose playing at mallowrun.com

The big man is back and ready to take on the New York Nicks tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse…yep Victor Oladipo is off the injured list and back with the INDIANA PACERS. Tickets are available at nba.com/pacers/

Check out "NINA SIMONE, HIGH PRIESTESS OF SOUL" at the Phoenix Theatre. The Phoenix Rising Dance Company commemorates the music of Nina Simone. Get your tickets at phoenixtheatre.org

