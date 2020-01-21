Person shot and killed by Lafayette police in area southeast of downtown

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette police shot and killed a suspect during a Monday incident.

It happened at 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and South 23rd Street, southeast of downtown.

According to Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Mike Brown, officers responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun. When police got to 23rd and State they found the man armed with a handgun and tried to get him to surrender.

During the negotiations, an officer fired his weapon striking the man who died at the scene.

