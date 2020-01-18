What’s Up in and Around Your City

According to RTV6, it will be wet and breezy today. Wind gust up to 40mph. Expect a high today of 47 with temps falling in the afternoon. It’s a 3 day weekend, so you can’t stay in the house all day. There’s plenty of things to do and you can still stay dry and warm. Check out some of the events listed below.

The INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW is back at the State Fairgrounds. Shop for home services, products and get great ideas for your next remodel or move. Plus kids 5 and under are free. To get your tickets go to indianastatefair.com/events/

Speaking of staying warm, it's WINTER WARM UP WEEKEND at Mallow Run Winery. Come enjoy warm soups, bread, live music and more under a covered heated patio. To find out what's being served today, go to mallowrun.com

The 6th ANNUAL INDY BACON FEST has already started at 12noon. Dig into bacon- and pork-inspired dishes from some of the best restaurants and chefs in Indy. Enjoy plenty of beer, several full bars and more. Get your tickets at eventbrite.com

The self proclaimed "Ghetto Dr. Phil" is in town tonight at Helium Comedy Club. See Def Jams Corey Holcomb all weekend long. More information is available at indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com/events/35884

Actor, dancer, singer BEN VEREEN will bring all of his talents to his debut performance at the Palladium tonight at 8pm. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at thecenterpresents.org

To find out more of what’s happening in and around your city go to AroundIndy.com. Listen all weekend long for your change to get your laugh on with WTLC’s own Ricky Smiley at the Valentines Day Laugh-A-Thon.

