Megan Markle’s and Prince Harry Stepping Down From Royal Palace

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Megan Markle’s and Prince Harry announced that they wanted to step down from being apart of the Royal Family.

The couple is possibly looking to move to Canada.

Megan and Prince Harry said, “They will always be apart of the Royal Family but needs a breather to focus on the next chapter of their life together.” It was also stated that the Queen approved of there decision but that  might not be the case as the Queen’s Communication Office says, “They are not sure of that statement being true.”

Megan and Prince Harry’s wax figure in London has already been removed.

Source: cnn.com

