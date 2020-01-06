NFL Sunday Playoff Roundup

What a first weekend of the NFL Playoffs! The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are advancing to the NFC Divisional Round. The Vikings moved on after a 26-20 win over the Saints in overtime in New Orleans. Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph for the winning touchdown. Minnesota will visit the top seeded 49ers in Santa Clara on Saturday. The Seahawks took down the hobbled Eagles, who lost Carson Wentz early to a concussion, 17-9 in Philadelphia. Rookie D.K. Metcalf finished with 160 receiving yards and a touchdown. Seattle will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Also in action next week, the Tennessee Titans visit the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, while the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Who do you have winning next weekend?

