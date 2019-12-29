Hearing Protection Tips For New Year’s Eve

As you know, New Year’s Eve is full of celebrations, resolutions, and noise. Blaring music, party horns, kazoos, and fireworks can all cause problems for your ears. To keep your ears from ringing when you ring in the new year, health experts suggest staying at least 500 feet from noise sources such as speakers, a stage or a fireworks-launch site. Earplugs can also help at loud gatherings. If you are experiencing ear ringing or ear pain, it may be time to call it a night, even if you haven’t yet heard the bell toll at the stroke of midnight. Doing this will help you hear many more sounds in the year to come.

(Source-Westword)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: