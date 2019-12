The singer, songwriter, actor, and producer, probably best known for the theme song from the movie Shaft, which he won both a Grammy and an Academy Award will be honored with the Grammy lifetime achievement award. This is according to local news in Memphis channel 24.

Issac Hayes died of a stroke in 2008 at the age of 65. To read the full story go to localmemphis.com.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: