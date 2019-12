Southwest Airlines is canceling more Boeing 737 MAX flights. The airline said 300 flights a day are being canceled through April 13th. This comes after American Airlines cancelled all of its flights involving the grounded aircraft at least until early April. The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes overseas within months of each other. Boeing announced yesterday it is considering halting production of the aircraft.

(Source-CNBC)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: