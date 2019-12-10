Colts Place K Vinatieri On Injured Reserve

The season is over for Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. The team placed him on injured reserve yesterday and he will have season-ending knee surgery. Vinatieri is 46 years old and is playing in his 24th NFL season. He had the worst season of his career after converting 17-of-25 field goals and 22-of-28 extra points. Head coach Frank Reich said yesterday that Vinatieri plans to try to keep playing in 2020. In other team news, rookie receiver Parris Campbell was also placed on IR after breaking his foot on Sunday.

(Source-ESPN.com)

