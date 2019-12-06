Oprah To Executive Produce Documentary On Russell Simmons’ Sexual Assault Accuser

Two years after Russell Simmons’s sexual misconduct allegations, Oprah Winfrey is reportedly planning to help tell part of the story in a new documentary. According to reports, Winfrey has been brought on as the executive producer for the doc focusing on Drew Dixon, who accused Simmons of raping her in his Manhattan apartment in 1995. The film, which will reportedly live on Apple TV after premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, will be directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. The doc will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Chicago between January 23rd and February 2nd.

(Source-XXLMAG.com)

