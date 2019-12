Congratulations Queen RiRi!

The actress and singer received her first fashion award for her Fenty Brand.

She won the “Urban Luxe” award for Fenty Beauty that was launched 5 months ago.

Not only did she win but her Icon Janet Jackson presented her with the award!

Janet Jackson Honors Rihanna At British Fashion Awards

Source: essence.com

