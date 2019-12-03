Janet Jackson Honors Rihanna At British Fashion Awards

Rihanna was honored by her idol Janet Jackson in London on Monday as she was awarded for her design work at the 2019 British Fashion Awards.

Ri-Ri claimed the Urban Luxe prize for her contributions to sportswear through her Fenty brand, and Jackson was on hand to present the award to the singer.

The R&B legend later took to social media to share a black-and-white snap of the stars embracing backstage at the British Fashion Council show, which she simply captioned, “Congratulations #FashionAwards”.

