Police investigating robbery and shots fired at Avon apartment complex

AVON — A robbery and shooting investigation is underway after shots were fired early Sunday morning at an Avon apartment complex.

According to information from the Avon Police Department, police received calls shortly after midnight regarding someone shooting a gun at The Residences on Ronald Reagan apartment complex located off Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Avon police detectives found the person who is accused of firing the shots and recovered the weapon that was allegedly used. Detectives are investigating the incident as a robbery.

