Well if you’ve been wondering if Destiny Child will do a reunion tour well keep wondering.

Kelly Rowland was asked about the trio giving us a reunion and she said,

“Me, Beyonce, and Michelle have talked but not about a reunion”

Keep your fingers crossed!

Source: essence.com

