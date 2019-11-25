Access to feminine hygiene products crucial for female students across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — School nurses cannot keep up with the demand for tampons and pads needed to keep girls in class, and it’s a problem impacting girls and young women across Indiana.

At Southport High School, students said school is sometimes the only place they have access to items that are necessary for their health.

Southport junior Destiny Marly has a lot on her plate as a 17-year-old, and like many girls, her period can become a source of anxiety.

“It’s never a girl’s fault that she has her period,” Marly said. “It happens to everybody and we sometimes don’t know when it is going to happen and just like school supplies being important, some families can’t afford it. Not knowing if I don’t have the products or not is even more stressful.”

