Taco Bell To Test Chicken Tenders Before 2020 Rollout

It looks like tacos and burritos aren’t the only things that you’ll be making a run to the border for. Taco Bell is jumping into the fried chicken war. The fast food chain plans to add Crispy Tortilla Chicken Tenders to the menu. The goal is to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. The new item features all white-meat chicken marinated in a jalapeno buttermilk marinade and rolled in a tortilla chip coating and served with Creamy Chili Pepper Sauce. It’ll be tested in Texas and Ohio Thursday before launching nationwide next year.

