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Kanye West Most Canceled Celebrity and His Controversies

Kanye West Named ‘the Most Canceled Celebrity of 2026’ in New Study

Published on May 7, 2026

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Kanye West In Store Signing at Virgin Megastore
Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Kanye West Named ‘the Most Canceled Celebrity of 2026’ in New Study

Kanye West has been named the most canceled celebrity in pop culture, with a total of 68 million negative media headlines and 95,000 mentions on Reddit for his controversies. The study highlighted West’s peak cancelation periods in late 2022 and early 2026, citing offensive remarks and legal issues as contributing factors. Following West, Elon Musk was identified as the second most canceled celebrity, with backlash stemming from his Twitter management and political statements. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were also mentioned in the study, with Heard ranking third and Depp fourth in terms of cancelation. Source: https://www.thestate.com/entertainment/article315672255.html

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