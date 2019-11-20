What’s Next After Indiana’s ‘Red for Ed’ Rally

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday was a historic day at Indiana’s Statehouse as thousands of teachers showed up from all over the state to rally.

For hours, thousands of teachers and their supporters rallied and marched in support of the following things teachers say they need from legislators to be successful:

Increase average salary to $60K for teachers across the state

Less focus on standardized testing (ILEARN)

Drop the 15 hour externship requirement for teachers to renew their license

Stop holding schools and teachers accountable for the post-graduation status for students

If the legislature doesn’t make the above things happen, teachers say they’ll be forced to take more action.

