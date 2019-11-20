Kylie Jenner Sells Huge Chunk Of Cosmetic Company

This girl knows how to make money!

Kylie Jenner is reportedly selling 51-percent of her stake in her cosmetics company to Coty Inc., a New York-based cosmetic company. The company owns a number of international consumer beauty brands like CoverGirl and is expected to help her expand her global clientele and branch into other beauty categories. As part of the 600-million-dollar deal, Kylie will still remain on as the brand’s creative leader and her team will still continue to handle the communication efforts.

“Six..Hundred..MILLION.”

(Source-US Weekly)

