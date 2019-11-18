Fishers police warn of possible K-9 Harlej donation scams

FISHERS — Fishers police issued a warning about possible scammers who might try to take advantage of people who want to donate to the department following the death of K-9 officer, Harlej.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the department said people wishing to donate can do so through its website, which is the only donation site endorsed by Fishers police, and there will no telephone or door-to-door solicitations.

“We are aware of several legitimate companies, groups, and individuals that are organizing fundraisers to benefit the Fishers Police Department and we very much appreciate their efforts. However, we do caution people to carefully research all donation opportunities before giving,” the post said.

Harlej was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while assisting with a manhunt.

