Kanye West, Joel Osteen Teaming Up For Church Super Service

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Kanye West and Joel Osteen will be teaming up to create a super service in Houston, Texas this Sunday.  Kanye will take the stage for Osteen’s popular Sunday ritual.

Plans call for Kanye to show up to the 11 a.m. service at Lakewood Church, where he will have a conversation with Osteen for 20 to 30 minutes about how he has overcome significant adversity.  Later on in the evening, Kanye will return for the night time service, where he and his traveling choir will perform.

(Source-CNN)

