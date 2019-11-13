Good Night For Indiana Hoops,Brissett is On The Mend,Kaepernick To Work Out For NFL Teams

The season’s first stunner came by the way of the Evansville Purple Aces who went down to Kentucky and stunned the No.1 Wildcats 67-64. K.J. Riley scored 18 points to lead the Purple Aces, who improved to 2-and-0. Immanuel Quickley led UK with 16 points and nine boards. The Wildcats were just 4-of-17 from three and fell to 2-and-1.

Indiana manhandled North Alabama 91-65 at home to win its third straight. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 20 points. Indiana will be home Saturday against Troy. Butler beat Minnesota 64-54 at home and is 3-and-0 to start the season. Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 27 points. Butler will host Wofford on Saturday. Tonight, Purdue visits Marquette and IUPUI plays at South Florida.

In NBA hoops, T.J. Warren scored 23 points and Malcolm Brodgon 20 as the Pacers crushed the Thunder 111-85 in Indianapolis. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and a game-high 16 rebounds as Indiana won their fourth straight. The Pacers’ next game will be Friday in Houston and they return home Saturday against Milwaukee.

The Colts return to the practice field today to begin preparing for a Sunday matchup with Jacksonville in Indianapolis. Indy is 5-and-4, one game behind the Texans for first in the AFC South. The Jags are still in the hunt at 4-and-5. The Colts reportedly brought in kickers for a tryout with Adam Vinatieri missing 11 kicks this season including a game-winner against the Steelers. As for Jacoby Brissett, the Colts should have a better idea today on whether he will play Sunday. Head coach Frank Reich said if Brissett is a full practice participant, he’ll start against Jacksonville. Brissett is dealing with a sprained left MCL and was held out of the Sunday loss to Miami. Wideout T.Y. Hilton is listed as day-to-day after suffering a calf injury in an October 30th practice.

Colin Kaepernick is gearing up for a possible return to the NFL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports a private workout is being held for the former quarterback on Saturday in Atlanta, and all teams are invited to attend. The league arranged the workout, which includes on-field work and an interview. Kaepernick tweeted he’s stayed in shape and has been waiting for this opportunity for three years. The signal caller has not played in the NFL since 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

