Sports: Pacers Are Back In Action, Will Jacoby Play On Sunday,Big Game At Hinkle Tonight

The Pacers look to extend their win streak tonight as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana has won its past three games and is 6-and-4 on the season. OKC enters at 4-and-6. Following tonight’s game, the Pacers will be off until they visit Houston on Friday.

The Colts will have a better idea on the status for starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett by tomorrow’s practice. Head coach Frank Reich said yesterday that if Brissett is a full participant tomorrow, he’ll start on Sunday at home against Jacksonville. Brissett is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee and didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to Miami.

In college basketball action tonight, Indiana is at home against North Alabama. The Hoosiers are 2-and-0 on the young season. Butler is also at home tonight against Minnesota. The Bulldogs are also off to a 2-and-0 start. On tomorrow’s schedule, Purdue visits Marquette and IUPUI travels to face South Florida. The Jaguars beat Anderson 72-55 last night.

