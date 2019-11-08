CDC: Vaping Lung Cases Rise Above 2,000

The number of lung injury cases connected to vaping is rising again. The CDC says that number surpassed two-thousand as of Tuesday, with cases reported in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and one U.S. territory. At least 39 deaths linked to e-cigarettes have also been reported in two dozen states and the nation’s capitol. The agency notes most of the patients are male and under the age of 35. Alaska is still the only state not to report any cases.

Click here for the rest of the story—https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/07/health/vaping-lung-injuries-2051-cdc-bn/index.html

