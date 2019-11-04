Sports –Colts Lose a Tough One, Pacers Win

Adam Vinatieri shanked a 43-yard field goal in the final moments, icing the Steelers’ 26-24 win over the Colts in Pittsburgh. Minkah Fitzpatrick had a 96 yard pick-six in the second quarter and Chris Boswell kicked four field goals as the Steelers climbed back to .500 at 4-and-4. Mason Rudolph threw a touchdown and an interception in the win. Brian Hoyer passed for thre scores in relief of Jacoby Brissett for Indy, who suffered a leg injury early in the game. The Colts’ three-game win streak is over as they dropped to 5-and-3.

Meanwhile, the Pacers were missing missing injured forward/center Myles Turner (ankle)and Domantas Sabonis (calf contusion) but T.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 as the Pacers beat the Bulls at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse 108-95. Zack LaVine led the Bulls with 21 as Chicago is still winless on the road this season.(0-5)

