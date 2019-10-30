Man found dead in northeast Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are working to find out what led to a man’s death after he was found dead Tuesday night inside a northeast side apartment.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called around 9:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 6100 block of Bordeaux Court, near East 62nd Street and Allisonville Road, on the report of a disturbance, IMPD Major Harold Turner said at the scene. When they arrived, they located a 40-year-old man suffering from trauma. He later died.

Neighbors who lived near the apartment called police about the disturbance happening in the apartment, Turner said. They are cooperating with detectives.

