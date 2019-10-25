Speedway homeowners to see flood insurance costs decrease

SPEEDWAY — Speedway homeowners recently learned their flood insurance costs will go down in January after Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the town the go-ahead to revise its flood map.

For 15 years, Jessica Crooke and everyone else in her neighborhood have paid more than they needed for flood insurance.

“We went from an $800 flood insurance payment to over $2,000 in the span of just a couple years,” Crooke said.

FEMA sets the price for flood insurance, and the town knew it had to go through the agency to get anything approved, resulting in the Dry Run Diversion Drainage project, which started in 2015.

