Attorney General Curtis Hill Disciplinary Hearing: Four women recount accusations in first day

INDIANAPOLIS — In the first day of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission hearing for Attorney General Curtis Hill, a state lawmaker recounted her story and accusations that Hill touched her inappropriately at a bar in March 2018.

The hearing, expected to last all week, is to determine if Hill faces any legal discipline for the accusations. The Indiana Supreme Court will decide whether to impose a penalty, ranging from a reprimand to removal of Hill’s law license. Hill has denied the allegations of inappropriate touching.

In opening statements Monday, the Disciplinary Commission (or the prosecution in this case) said it would prove that Hill touched the four women inappropriately on the night of March 15, 2018. Attorney Seth Pruden said the women will testify and describe how they felt “shock, shame, humiliation and embarrassment.”

In the defense’s opening statement, attorney Don Lundberg said Hill was “friendly and engaging” on the night of the party. He also criticized the process of the hearing, saying, “We are taking a wrong and dangerous turn.”

