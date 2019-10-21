Indy
Pilot uninjured after ultralight makes hard landing in Johnson County cornfield

JOHNSON COUNTY — A pilot walked away unscathed after his small ultralight aircraft made a rough landing Sunday afternoon in a Johnson County cornfield.

According to information from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson County Communications Center received a call regarding a small aircraft that went down just before 5:30 p.m. in a cornfield northeast of Interstate 65 and Whiteland Road.

The pilot, who was not injured and did not need assistance, told law enforcement he had mechanical difficulties and landed in the cornfield, which was his friend’s property.

