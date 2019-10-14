Chance The Rapper To Host, Perform On SNL

Chance The Rapper is heading back to Saturday Night Live. The Chicago MC is set to host and perform as the musical guest for SNL on October 26th. Chance previously performed as SNL’s musical guest in 2015 and 2016 but hosted for the first time in 2017. Pulling double duty for the iconic sketch show will add Chance to a rare list of performers who have handled both gigs on a single episode of SNL. Previous artists who’ve accomplished the feat include Drake, Queen Latifah, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez.

(Source-Yahoo Entertainment)

