Uber Testing Option To Include Pet On Ride

It looks like your furry friends can soon hitch a ride on Uber. The company is testing an “Uber Pet” option to alert drivers a pet is coming along. Drivers can then opt out if they don’t want a pet in their car. This comes with a small fee that can be added to the upfront price. The feature begins November 16th in seven cities: Austin, Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. Although if this comes to fruition, do you think that it will be regulated to just small dogs and service dogs?

(Source-People.com)

