Safaree Says, ” I Do!”

Congrats to Safaree and Erica Mena the couple tied the knot this week!

This news came after they announced that they are expecting their first child together!

Safaree has been wanting a family for a while and we are all happy that his dream is finally coming true.

The two were reality stars togther and on the show Erica was not a fan of Safaree, so now we know the person you hate can turn into the person you marry.

Source: bet.com

