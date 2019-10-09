Family Hopes for Arrest, After Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost a month after her son was killed by a hit and run driver, a mom is speaking out for the first time, hoping to find the driver and this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Luis Daniel Patino Ortega, 14, was riding his motorbike on Sept. 11 on Coil Street when he was struck and killed. Police are still searching for the driver.

His mother, Maria Guadaple Ortega, says he left to run an errand for the family. Minutes later, a man came home and told them the heartbreaking news.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: